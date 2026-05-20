Blazers may have taken a ruthless approach in mass layoff

Tom Dundon is not exactly becoming the most lovable pro sports team owner out there.

The new Blazers owner has already faced backlash over the team’s recent cost-cutting measures, but there appears to be no stopping Portland from tightening its belt further.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Portland went through with a massive layoff.

The Rose Garden Report’s Sean Highkin reported that an estimated 70 employees were let go by the Blazers.

Furthermore, Highkin shared an intriguing insight into the mass firing from one of those who kept their job.

“Talked to one person who survived the cuts today who said it feels like they just looked at a spreadsheet of salaries and cut the highest ones without any regard for what anyone does and how important they are,” Highkin shared via a post on X.

Meanwhile, team president Dewayne Haskins framed the layoffs as a way to “position the organization for the future” and said it was a “difficult decision” to make, via Joe Freeman of The Oregonian.

It is unclear whether the Blazers will carry out another round of layoffs, but they seem determined to trim expenses. Dundon recently addressed criticisms of his firm stance on austerity, suggesting he is not going to be swayed to change his ways.