Dallas Mavericks make major decision on head coach Jason Kidd

Changes keep on coming in the Dallas Mavericks organization, and this time it is regarding head coach Jason Kidd.

On Tuesday, the Mavericks announced that they have parted ways with Kidd after five seasons as the head coach. Kidd finishes with a 205-205 record, including two playoff appearances and an NBA Finals appearance.

We have mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Jason Kidd.



A Mavericks champion, Hall of Famer and coach who helped lead this franchise back to the NBA Finals. Thank you, Jason. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/6wiG4Big4q — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) May 19, 2026

Mavericks new president, Masai Ujiri, who held the role previously with the Toronto Raptors , released a statement on the decision.

Ujiri admitted that Jason Kidd had a “meaningful impact” on the team, but acknowledged that this is the “right moment for a new direction for our team.”

“As we evaluate the future of our basketball program, we believe this is the right moment for a new direction for our team,” Ujiri said. “We have high expectations for this franchise and a responsibility to build a basketball organization capable of sustained championship contention. We will conduct a thorough, disciplined search for our next head coach and continue to evaluate our entire basketball operations staff to ensure we compete at the standard Mavs fans expect and deserve.”

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Kidd has four years left on his deal. And, the Mavericks gave Kidd a “multiyear” contract extension in October, so it’s a stunning turn of events in Dallas.

The Mavericks announce that they have parted ways with coach Jason Kidd.



Sources told ESPN that he has four years and more than $40 million remaining on his contract, but Patrick Dumont authorized Masai Ujiri to make this decision. — Tim MacMahon (@BannedMacMahon) May 19, 2026

The Mavericks have gone downhill since the NBA Finals loss two seasons ago, and it included the stunning trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package highlighted by Anthony Davis .

That led to the Mavs firing GM Nico Harrison not even one calendar year later, and somehow, the Mavs wound up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which meant selecting Duke sensation Cooper Flagg .

Still, the Mavericks finished with a 26-56 record in 2025-26, and now the decision has come to move on from Kidd and begin a new chapter in Dallas.