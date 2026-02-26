Anthony Edwards gets fined by the NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will be sending some money to the NBA.

During the Timberwolves’ 124-121 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore., Edwards threw a ball into the stands at halftime. Now, the NBA has fined Edwards $25,000 for “throwing the game ball with force into the spectator stands.”

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/4g7WkBCbXw — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 26, 2026

Here is the incident from Tuesday’s game.

🚨 Anthony Edwards has been fined $25,000 for throwing the game ball “with force” into the stands at halftime against the Blazers, the NBA has announced.pic.twitter.com/iHS8zcCtGe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 26, 2026

This isn’t the first fine for Edwards this season, either. Last season, the NBA fined him $25,000 after he used profanity in a postgame interview and he also received a $50,000 fine for making an “obscene gesture” toward an official.

Last April, Edwards received another $50,000 fine following an interaction with a fan, so it is nothing new to see the league fine for the Timberwolves star.

In 2023, Edwards signed a five-year extension worth up to $260 million, so a $25,000 fine is just a drop in the bucket for the Timberwolves superstar.

Edwards finished the game against the Blazers with 34 points. The Timberwolves will next face off against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.