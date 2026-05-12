Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke dies at 29

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke died Tuesday at the age of 29.

Clarke’s death was initially confirmed by his agency, Priority Sports. The Grizzlies issued their own statement saying they were “heartbroken” by his death.

Commissioner Adam Silver also issued a statement paying tribute to Clarke.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke. pic.twitter.com/QujShDyGir — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 12, 2026

No information was provided on the cause of Clarke’s death by either his agency or the Grizzlies.

Clarke played collegiately at San Jose State and Gonzaga before being drafted by the Grizzlies in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. He developed into a key reserve for Memphis, where he spent his entire NBA career, and earned All-Rookie honors in 2020. In seven seasons, he averaged 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Clarke was limited to just two games last season due to a right calf strain. He was in the headlines in early April when he was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and fleeing in a vehicle exceeding the speed limit.