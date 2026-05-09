Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Caitlin Clark calls out opponent for flopping

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Caitlin Clark on the court
May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after scoring during the first quarter against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark was frustrated with what she saw as some flopping from one of her opponents during Saturday’s WNBA season opener between the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, In.

Clark was called for a charge when Dallas’ Aziaha James went to the floor while trying to defend her. Clark was highly unimpressed with the call, and it did not take an expert lip reader to figure out what her reaction was.

“Flopping all f—ing day,” Clark could be seen saying.

James definitely made the most of the contact, but Clark’s flailing left arm probably got her whistled for the foul.

Clark is not shy about criticizing referees when she feels it’s warranted. She wasn’t necessarily doing that here, but was clearly upset that the officials fell for what she saw as a clear flop.

The Wings ultimately overcame 20 points from Clark to walk away with a 107-104 win.

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