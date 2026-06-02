Old Victor Wembanyama-Spike Lee video resurfaces ahead of NBA Finals

Victor Wembanyama and Spike Lee both apparently saw the vision from the start.

An old video of the San Antonio Spurs star Wembanyama and the famous film director (and New York Knicks superfan) Lee made the rounds over social media on Monday. The video was taken during 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. earlier this year in February.

In the video, Wembanyama exchanged pleasantries with Lee by the courtside seats. Lee said, “Hey, I want to see you guys in the Finals, baby,” to which Wembanyama replied, “I want to see you guys!”

Here is the clip.

"Hey, I wanna see you guys in the finals, baby!"



"I wanna see you guys!"



What did Spike Lee and Wemby know?



(via @spurs) pic.twitter.com/XjucO3pJgQ — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) June 1, 2026

That ended up being quite the prescient moment as now, less than four months later, both the Spurs and the Knicks are in this year’s NBA Finals. San Antonio is making its first Finals trip since 2014, and New York is making its first trip since way back in 1999 (which was also coincidentally a Finals matchup against the Spurs).

Game 1 of the Finals tips off on Wednesday night at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Meanwhile, it is a virtual guarantee that Wembanyama will be seeing a lot of Lee whether at home or away (especially after Lee notably trash-talked the Spurs during this season’s NBA Cup final).