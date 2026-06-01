Legendary NBA coach Rick Adelman dies at 79

Legendary NBA coach Rick Adelman died at the age of 79 on Monday.

Adelman, who spent 23 years as a head coach in the NBA, was set to turn 80 years old on June 16.

The NBA Coaches Association announced the news on Monday.

The membership of the National Basketball Coaches Association joins the NBA family in mourning the passing of legendary Head Coach and Hall of Famer, Rick Adelman.



Rick Adelman coached in the NBA for 29 years, serving as a Head Coach for 23 seasons with the Portland Trail… pic.twitter.com/ksRQzGkF9Z — NBA Coaches Assoc. (@NBA_Coaches) June 1, 2026

Adelman was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. He also won the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award by the NBCA in 2023.

Adelman spent time as a head coach with each of the Portland Trail Blazers , Minnesota Timberwolves , Houston Rockets , Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors .

Several teams posted messages about Adelman, with the Kings saying that Adelman had “humility, integrity, kindness, and an unwavering belief in the power of teamwork.”

The Sacramento Kings organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Rick Adelman, a beloved coach whose leadership, character, and vision helped define an era of Kings basketball that inspired our city and captivated fans around the world.



During his eight seasons in… pic.twitter.com/nX0848kCW9 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) June 1, 2026

Rick Adelman left an indelible mark on the NBA during his nearly four decades in the league, both as a player for seven seasons and as a coach for 29 seasons, including two seasons with the Warriors (1995-97).



His creativity and ingenuity led his teams to 1,042 wins during his… pic.twitter.com/AFHYvJIT4z — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 1, 2026

Adelman finished with an impressive 1,042-749 record as a head coach, and he is just one of 11 coaches in NBA history to have more than 1,000 career victories.

Adelman’s son, David, is the head coach of the Denver Nuggets . As of publication, the cause of death for Rick Adelman has not been determined.