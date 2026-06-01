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Legendary NBA coach Rick Adelman dies at 79

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Feb 18, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; The NBA logo on the court at Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary NBA coach Rick Adelman died at the age of 79 on Monday.

Adelman, who spent 23 years as a head coach in the NBA, was set to turn 80 years old on June 16.

The NBA Coaches Association announced the news on Monday.

Adelman was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. He also won the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award by the NBCA in 2023.

Adelman spent time as a head coach with each of the Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

Several teams posted messages about Adelman, with the Kings saying that Adelman had “humility, integrity, kindness, and an unwavering belief in the power of teamwork.”

Adelman finished with an impressive 1,042-749 record as a head coach, and he is just one of 11 coaches in NBA history to have more than 1,000 career victories.

Adelman’s son, David, is the head coach of the Denver Nuggets. As of publication, the cause of death for Rick Adelman has not been determined.

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