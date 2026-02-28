Cam Thomas takes more shots at his former team Nets

In true Cam Thomas form, he is not holding back on the shots.

The new Milwaukee Bucks guard Thomas went viral this week over his latest round of shots at his former team, the Brooklyn Nets. Thomas was waived by Brooklyn earlier this month after spending the first four-and-a-half seasons of his career with them and then signed with the Bucks as a free agent.

In an interview with Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Thomas ripped the Nets over their supposed lack of belief in him.

“That’s just who they are,” Thomas said. “They don’t believe in nobody.

“I never asked. I don’t even care anymore,” added Thomas.”I’m on a different team. I don’t want to talk about them much. But that’s what it was. They didn’t believe. Always thought — I don’t know. They always thought something was better, I guess. I don’t know. Always chasing something.”

Thomas, 24, was a first-round pick by the Nets back in 2021 (No. 27 overall). He also managed to develop into one of the game’s more underrated scorers while in Brooklyn, posting a stout 24.0 points per game last season.

But Thomas also struggled with hamstring injuries over the last couple of seasons, and things really fell apart for him with the Nets this season. Thomas averaged just 15.2 points per game for Brooklyn on the year before being waived and was even benched by the Nets at one point for stat-padding.

After his exit from Brooklyn, Thomas took a parting shot at the organization. Now the swipes are continuing during Thomas’ Milwaukee era (with him averaging 14.0 points per game in a limited bench role for the Bucks thus far).