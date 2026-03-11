Raptors coach when Kobe dropped 81 had the best reaction to Bam Adebayo’s historic night

The long nightmare is over for former Toronto Raptors head coach Sam Mitchell.

On Tuesday, when no one expected it to happen, Kobe Bryant’s legendary 81-point game in 2006 against Mitchell’s Raptors was finally surpassed, with Miami Heat star big man Bam Adebayo erupting for 83 points in a 150-129 win over theWashington Wizards at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla.

Thanks to Adebayo, Mitchell no longer has to wake up every morning as the man whose team gave up the second-most points by a player in a single game. He carried the dubious honor for two decades, but not anymore. Wednesday has dawned with Washington head coach Brian Keefe as the new owner of that unwanted distinction.

While on duty to cover Tuesday’s game between the Houston Rockets and the Raptors, Mitchell couldn’t help but celebrate the end of a 20-year spell. You can watch his celebration here.

The 62-year-old Mitchell made a toast with host Kate Beirness and Canadian Basketball Hall of Famer Leo Rautins, with the former NBA Coach of the Year winner also sending a message to Keefe.

“Coach, look, it’s not as bad as you think it is,” Mitchell said. “You know what, you’re going to wake up tomorrow, the sun is going to come up, or it’s going to snow, whatever it’s doing in D.C., and you’re going to remember this moment.”

After sharing that flowery advice, a relieved Mitchell summed up his true feelings after passing the baton to Keefe.

“Better you than me. Congratulations. Thank you for taking my spot.”

Keefe now just has to hope that it will not take 20 years or longer for someone to score at least 84 points in a game.