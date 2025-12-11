LeBron James had savage reaction on Luke Kornet after poster dunk

LeBron James is about to turn 41 years old, but he can still put people on posters. Just ask Luke Kornet about that after the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player added the San Antonio Spurs big man to his seemingly still-growing list of victims.

Take a look at this huge throwdown by James during Wednesday night’s NBA Cup game against the Spurs.

40-YEAR OLD LEBRON POSTER ON 7'1 LUKE KORNET 🤯🔥



UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/ekPdfMwjsR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2025

It got even better after that throwdown, thanks to James’ reaction that looked more emphatic than the dunk itself.

Everybody in the building surely felt the moment, and even James’ teammates were left so hyped not just by his dunk but by his reaction, too.

While James got another highlight to add to his resume, the Lakers ultimately suffered a 132-119 loss to the Spurs at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., thus eliminating Los Angeles from NBA Cup title contention. James finished with 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting from the floor to go with 15 rebounds and eight assists, while Luka Doncic paced all scorers in the contest with 35 points in a losing effort.

For his part, Kornet came up with 10 points and eight boards, while also having the last laugh over James and the Lakers.

The Spurs are now headed to the semifinal round of the NBA’s in-season tournament, where they will face the reigning NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.