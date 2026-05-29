Knicks face Finals scare: Key player suffers broken finger

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has suffered a broken right pinkie finger, casting uncertainty over the team’s depth as they prepare for their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the injury on Thursday, with no timetable set for Robinson’s return ahead of Wednesday’s series opener.

The 28-year-old veteran, New York’s longest-tenured player, has been a vital bench contributor throughout the postseason. Known for his tenacious defense, rebounding prowess, and shot-blocking ability, Robinson averaged 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 14.2 minutes per game across 13 playoff appearances while shooting 73.7% from the field.

His regular-season contributions were even more pronounced, posting 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.

Robinson played 18 minutes in the Eastern Conference Finals clincher against Cleveland, recording eight points, 10 rebounds, and one steal.

The Knicks will likely turn to inexperienced backup Ariel Hukporti if Robinson is sidelined.

The injury represents a significant concern against potential Western Conference foes featuring dominant big men. New York swept Cleveland to reach the Finals, but now face this unexpected challenge to their frontcourt rotation.