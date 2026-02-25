Coby White had great quote after his return to Chicago

Coby White did not take his time as a Chicago Bulls guard for granted.

The Bulls traded White to the Charlotte Hornets before the NBA trade deadline early this month, but he missed his first few games with the team due to a left calf strain. White made sure to suit up Tuesday as the Hornets visited the Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Ill.

White got a hero’s welcome in his return to Chicago, complete with a tribute video and an outpouring of love from the fans who cheered him on during his seven-year stay with the team.

The North Carolina product was emotional as he spoke out on the experience after the game.

“You don’t really know the impact you have on people, and the impact that people have on you — and that’s very humbling for me,” White told reporters during a locker room interview. “That was the biggest part. I got the ovation or whatever, but just so many people being here tonight, either wearing my jersey or calling my name. I just tried to be in the moment.

“It’s very humbling to find out how many people you impact through this beautiful game that we play.”

White tallied 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists across 16 minutes off the Charlotte bench. He was one of 7 Hornets players in double figures in a 131-99 drubbing of the Bulls.

While White never became an All-Star with the Bulls, fans watched him grow from an inefficient, trigger-happy rookie to a solid 20-point scorer toward the end of his tenure in Chicago.