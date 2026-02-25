NBA analyst rips into Luka Doncic for whining after ‘every f—ing play’

Veteran NBA writer Zach Lowe is sick and tired of watching Luka Doncic complain to the referees.

The Ringer analyst went at the Los Angeles Lakers star during a recent episode of his podcast alongside guest host Michael Pina. The pair commented on the offensive incongruence of the Lakers’ trio of Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves before Pina mentioned Luka’s penchant for arguing with the officials.

Lowe did not hold back once the topic came up.

“The whining is back at just peak/nadir Dallas levels,” Lowe said. “It’s every f—ing play! Just play, man! Not everything is a foul.

“It’s almost like, are you playing to draw a foul or are you playing basketball? Which one are you doing? Are you playing 1-on-1 with the refs, or are you playing a game? It’s every single possession now. It’s completely out of control. It’s back to Dallas levels. It’s just unwatchable.”

Zach Lowe says Luka Dončić is becoming “unwatchable” due to his constant complaining to the refs



“Are you playing 1 on 1 with the refs? It’s every possession now. It’s completely out of control. It’s unwatchable”😳



(h/t @NBA__Courtside )



pic.twitter.com/hyBJOjE9MI — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 24, 2026

Lowe added that his frustration comes from a belief that Doncic is “a literal basketball genius who can get any shot and any pass he wants,” which can occasionally get overshadowed by his constant complaining.

Pina mentioned an instance during the Lakers’ Sunday loss to the Boston Celtics, when Doncic argued with a referee following a no-call in the second quarter. With Doncic distracted, the Celtics took advantage and scored an easy bucket in transition.

Lowe and Pina were far from the only media members to call out Doncic after Sunday’s primetime matchup, with several sportswriters slamming the Slovenian superstar as well.