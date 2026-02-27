Josh Hart hits back at an angry Knicks fan

Josh Hart does not exactly have much sympathy for his critics these days.

The New York Knicks guard Hart got called out this week over social media by an angry fan. The Knicks fanbase was venting on X about head coach Mike Brown’s rotations, namely, the lack of minutes for younger players like Tyler Kolek and Mohamed Diawara.

“I truly despise MB’s rotations,” one user wrote. That led to a comment from another user who replied, “I also despise @JoshHart being on the roster.”

Hart, who was tagged in the post, fired back at the fan in a post to X of his own on Friday. “Welp deal with it,” said Hart in response.

Welp deal with it https://t.co/zG8TUCj8Q5 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 27, 2026

The 30-year-old Hart was actually a fan favorite in New York last season with his do-it-all and play-any-position skillset as the Knicks advanced to the conference finals. But he has regressed in every major statistical category this year (11.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game overall) and is quickly losing the faith of the local fanbase.

One factor may be that Hart, who is under contract through 2028, has been in and out of the lineup with ankle issues and has appeared in just 47 of the Knicks’ 59 games so far. But even Hart himself would admit that something is slightly amiss in New York right now as he recently had a damning quote about the team’s play.