Fan ejected from Pistons-Cavaliers game over his message to Dennis Schroder

A Detroit Pistons fan was ejected from the team’s Friday contest for allegedly shouting a profane message at Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder.

Schroder halted play as the Cavaliers led the Pistons 98-92 midway through the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. The veteran guard directed the referees’ attention to a fan who allegedly went too far with his trash talk while sitting courtside.

A fan was ejected from Cavs-Pistons for something he said to Dennis Schroder.pic.twitter.com/gvOOIH0dV7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 28, 2026

Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff, who coached the Cavaliers last season, tried to calm Schroder down by asking him to share what the fan had said. Schroder played for the Pistons last season after being included in the trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors.

“Tell me what he said. Tell me what he said,” Bickerstaff was heard asking Schroder.

The two then approached the officials to get the fan escorted out of the venue.

The fan missed the Pistons’ crunch time comeback, as the home team forced overtime and won 122-119. Schroder was sloppy in a leading role on Friday as both James Harden and Donovan Mitchell were out of the lineup for Cleveland due to injury.

The German-born guard committed eight turnovers, accounting for nearly half of the Cavaliers’ 17 giveaways.