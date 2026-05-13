Corey Kispert reacts to Gonzaga teammate Brandon Clarke’s death

The Gonzaga Bulldogs community is in mourning after the shocking news of former Zags forward Brandon Clarke’s death on Tuesday.

Messages and tributes for the Memphis Grizzlies player after his passing have since poured in across different platforms, many on social media.

One of Clarke’s former Gonzaga teammates, Atlanta Hawks small forward Corey Kispert , was among those who offered thoughts on the late player.

“RIP. You’ll be missed BC,” Kispert wrote in a post via his official Instagram account.

Brandon Clarke’s former teammate Corey Kispert with a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram pic.twitter.com/QxRUxXPyL2 — Andrew Quinn (@andrewquinny) May 12, 2026

Kispert and Clarke played a season together with the Bulldogs. After two seasons with the San Jose Spartans, Clarke transferred to Gonzaga and redshirted the 2017-18 campaign. The following season, he helped Gonzaga win 33 games and reach the Elite Eight round of the 2019 edition of the NCAA Tournament. Clarke later declared for the 2019 NBA Draft, while Kispert stayed in Spokane for two more years.

Although he played only one season with Clarke, Kispert is clearly impacted by the untimely passing of his former teammate.

Clarke, who was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder but played all of his 309 NBA games with the Grizzlies, died at the age of 29, and the cause of his death has not yet been officially determined.