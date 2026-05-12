Report reveals 76ers’ crumbling trust in Daryl Morey

The Philadelphia 76ers may finally be ready to move on from Daryl Morey.

The Sixers saw their season come to an unceremonious end on Sunday via a sweep at the hands of the New York Knicks in the second round of the Eastern Conference semifinals. It’s the fifth postseason run that Philadelphia fell short of the conference finals since Morey took over as the team’s president of basketball operations in 2020.

The 53-year-old executive is reportedly “beyond life support” as he tries to hold onto his post. According to Philly sportscaster Howard Eskin, the team is “ready to pull the plug” on the Morey era. Per Eskin, the 76ers have been “having serious discussions” to find a new POBO.

While Morey may be on his way out, 76ers head coach Nick Nurse’s job reportedly remains safe.

Morey received mostly praise for turning a disgruntled Ben Simmons into James Harden during his first full year at the helm. But the Harden tenure did not exactly have a happy ending, with the All-Star guard publicly denigrating his former boss on his way out of Philly.

Morey’s more recent gambles have been met with ever-growing criticism. He took his signature swing at a star player when he signed Paul George to a $212 million contract in 2024. While George had his moments this postseason, he looked far from a player worth over $50 million a year.

The surprising trade of Jared McCain has also backfired on Morey, with both fans and Sixers players alike calling it a mistake.