Details emerge on Victor Wembanyama’s calf injury

San Antonio Spurs fans got a bittersweet update on Monday as news broke of Victor Wembanyama’s multi-week stint on the sidelines.

Several reporters confirmed that Wembanyama has been diagnosed with a calf injury that will keep him out for “a few weeks.” The injury presses pause on Wemby’s MVP-caliber start to the 2025-26 campaign.

If you’re a Spurs fan, it’s easy to spiral into thinking the injury could be a serious concern for Wemby. The 7’5″ Frenchman missed the Spurs’ final 30 games of last season due to a blood clot issue. With Wembanyama’s unprecedented combination of size and skill also comes uncharted territory on the injury front.

However, ESPN reporter Michael C. Wright quelled fans’ worst fears with updates on the situation. Wright reportedly saw Wembanyama wearing a sleeve on his calf and did not appear to be in any discomfort and even described him as being “in good spirits.”

Per Wright, the Spurs are just “being especially cautious given all the calf injuries” suffered by stars around the league. Wembanyama himself reportedly “feels fine.”

Saw Victor Wembanyama in the locker room last night and he had a small sleeve on that injured calf. Didn't look like he was in any discomfort and was in good spirits. But as y'all know, the Spurs will always err on the side of caution – especially with a calf strain. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) November 17, 2025

League source says Spurs will re-evaluate Victor Wembanyama in 2-3 weeks. He'll be out at least 2 weeks. Spurs are being especially cautious given all the calf injuries we've seen lately turn into something worse. For what it's worth, I'm told Vic feels fine. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) November 17, 2025

The news should allow Spurs fans to breathe a sigh of relief. While the team may tack on some losses with Wembanyama out of the lineup, the issue does not appear to be a long-term concern.

Wembanyama has put up monster numbers through the Spurs’ first 12 games of the season. He’s averaged 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 50.2% shooting from the floor. His 3.6 blocks per game nearly doubles that of any other player.

With Wembanyama’s injury sounding precautionary more than anything, he’ll probably be back trash-talking Draymond Green in no time.