Details emerge on Victor Wembanyama’s calf injury

Victor Wembanyama looks ahead
Jan 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles before their game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs fans got a bittersweet update on Monday as news broke of Victor Wembanyama’s multi-week stint on the sidelines.

Several reporters confirmed that Wembanyama has been diagnosed with a calf injury that will keep him out for “a few weeks.” The injury presses pause on Wemby’s MVP-caliber start to the 2025-26 campaign.

If you’re a Spurs fan, it’s easy to spiral into thinking the injury could be a serious concern for Wemby. The 7’5″ Frenchman missed the Spurs’ final 30 games of last season due to a blood clot issue. With Wembanyama’s unprecedented combination of size and skill also comes uncharted territory on the injury front.

However, ESPN reporter Michael C. Wright quelled fans’ worst fears with updates on the situation. Wright reportedly saw Wembanyama wearing a sleeve on his calf and did not appear to be in any discomfort and even described him as being “in good spirits.”

Per Wright, the Spurs are just “being especially cautious given all the calf injuries” suffered by stars around the league. Wembanyama himself reportedly “feels fine.”

The news should allow Spurs fans to breathe a sigh of relief. While the team may tack on some losses with Wembanyama out of the lineup, the issue does not appear to be a long-term concern.

Wembanyama has put up monster numbers through the Spurs’ first 12 games of the season. He’s averaged 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 50.2% shooting from the floor. His 3.6 blocks per game nearly doubles that of any other player.

With Wembanyama’s injury sounding precautionary more than anything, he’ll probably be back trash-talking Draymond Green in no time.

