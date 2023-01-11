Dewayne Dedmon ejected after tossing massage gun onto court

Dewayne Dedmon put his Miami Heat in a tough situation on Tuesday night with his behavior.

Dedmon was ejected from the Heat’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The backup center got into an argument with Heat coach Erik Spoelstra during the second quarter. He was frustrated and then sent a massage gun onto the court, leading to his ejection.

Dedmon arguing with the Heat staff then throwing the therapy gun onto the court pic.twitter.com/3E0Gd9WXgn — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) January 11, 2023

Not only was that a poor show of behavior from Dedmon, but it came at a bad time.

The Heat only had nine players available to start the game, so Dedmon’s ejection left them with eight and the possibility that Udonis Haslem might have to play.

Dedmon has had his role and playing time reduced recently, which may have been a factor in his frustration.