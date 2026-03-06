Dillon Brooks gets arrested for DUI in Arizona

Dillon Brooks is now apparently getting himself into trouble off the court as well.

The Phoenix Suns swingman Brooks was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday morning in Scottsdale, Ariz., TMZ Sports reported. Brooks was reportedly pulled over in the area for traffic violations around 1 AM and arrested on suspicion of DUI following an investigation.

After being taken to Scottsdale city jail and processed, Brooks is said to have been released from custody around 3:30 AM. TMZ adds that Brooks was reportedly “respectful and cooperative” throughout the incident. You can read their report in full here.

Brooks, 30, is known as one of the NBA’s greatest characters and irritants. He is also currently enjoying a breakout year in his first season with the Suns, averaging a career-high 20.9 points per game on 44/34/86 shooting splits.

But the former All-Defensive selection Brooks has been out since Feb. 21 due to a broken left hand. Brooks, who is making $21.1 million this season and $20 million next season, is expected to be out through late March to early April with the injury.

Recently, Brooks was suspended by the NBA due to an accumulation of technical fouls. Now Brooks’ misbehavior has taken a more serious turn with his arrest this week for an alleged DUI offense.