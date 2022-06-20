Draymond Green trolled Celtics during Warriors’ parade

Draymond Green did not appreciate the treatment he received from Boston Celtics fans during the NBA Finals, and he wanted them to know he did not forget about them during the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade on Tuesday.

Green hung a ‘Boston Sucks’ shirt over the side of the bus he was riding on during the parade. It’s unclear if he got it from a fan or brought it with him, but it was proudly displayed.

Draymond's really carrying a 'Boston Sucks' shirt during the Warriors parade 😂 pic.twitter.com/7TOZ5bg5tM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 20, 2022

Green played poorly during most of the NBA Finals, and it seemed like Celtics fans were in his head. He complained about the way they taunted him with profane chants, which is a bit hypocritical since he cursed numerous times during the parade on Tuesday. Green also called Celtics fans “obnoxious” and compared them to one other fan base.

Green and the Warriors got the last laugh, and Draymond was more than happy to rub it in to Celtics Nation.