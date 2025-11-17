Draymond Green shares his side of his confrontation with Victor Wembanyama

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green revealed what led to him getting dunked on by Victor Wembanyama during last Friday’s game.

In his latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” Green admitted he had basically goaded Wembanyama into dunking on him during the Warriors’ 109-108 victory. Green blocked Wembanyama’s shot, then accused the Spurs center of being “scared” of him, which backfired spectacularly.

“I walked up to him and I said ‘you little motherf—er, you too little,'” Green recounted. “He’s like, ‘what? I’m too little? Alright.’ I said, ‘you f—ing scared of me.’ He said, ‘I ain’t f—ing scared. Watch this.’

“Everything else just happened in slow motion. He does this spin, but when he spins, he was still in place. He took one step and he’s in front of the rim catching the lob with the left. I thought I could get the lob when I saw it go up, but I had no chance. … The only person that had a chance to get the lob was the guy who caught the lob, Wemby, right after I told him ‘you scared of me.'”

Green is pretty relaxed about the whole incident. It helps that the ensuing dunk did not actually count, though it made for a highlight he will never live down.

Green never backs down from a challenge, even though Wembanyama has a good eight inches on him height-wise. Anyone hoping he got humbled by this will probably be disappointed.