Twitter reacts to Dwight Howard leaving Lakers for Daryl Morey a second time

Dwight Howard teased the Los Angeles Lakers only to leave them for Daryl Morey for the second time in his career.

In 2013, Howard was a major free agent, and the Lakers reportedly tried everything to convince him to stay. Instead, Howard left and signed with the Rockets. Morey was running things in Houston at that time.

Fast forward to 2020, and the Lakers reportedly wanted to retain Howard yet again. And guess what happened? He teased Lakers fans by tweeting he was staying, only to delete the tweet. An hour later, we learned that Howard agreed to join the Philadelphia 76ers.

And guess who’s running the Sixers now? That’s right, Morey.

Naturally, the Twitter reactions were great.

so Dwight announced he was resigning with the Lakers & then deleted his tweet? pic.twitter.com/Ds0CPQQWvF — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 21, 2020

Lakers fans watching Dwight sign with Philly after tweeting he was coming back pic.twitter.com/WaXWUb5Mpu — Big Chief Honeypot.✭ (@All_Cake88) November 21, 2020

dwight howard: i am returning to the lakers daryl morey: not so fast pic.twitter.com/y7bD9LZ1Ju — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) November 21, 2020

lakers fans crying over dwight pic.twitter.com/y1igZNbhlm — mír (@ItsAhmir) November 21, 2020

Dwight Howard tweeting he was going back to the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/JzWkDcRN7v — Romeo – Horny Jail Owner (@PapiChuIo) November 21, 2020

Howard signed with Philly on the veteran minimum for $2.6 million. The low salary makes many wonder whether the Lakers rescinded the offer, possibly because they have something else cooking. There are some possibilities that could make sense for the Lakers.