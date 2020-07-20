Dwight Howard says he does not believe in vaccines

Dwight Howard says he does not believe in vaccinations.

The Los Angeles Lakers center was answering fan questions during an Instagram Live session over the weekend and was asked whether he believes in vaccinations.

Here is the clip from Dwight Howard’s Instagram Live saying he does not believe in vaccinations . pic.twitter.com/MJqV2UwieI — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) July 19, 2020

“Do I believe in vaccinations? No, I don’t. That’s my personal opinion. But, no, I don’t,” he said.

Howard’s behavior surrounding health issues has been a recent topic as he also got reported for not wearing a mask in Orlando, though he defended himself for that.

The 34-year-old is averaging 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game, sharing the center spot with JaVale McGee. His Lakers enter the resumed season as the No. 1 seed in the West.