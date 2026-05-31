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Dylan Harper held down Stephon Castle to keep him from retaliating against Alex Caruso

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Dylan Harper holding down Stephon Castle as the latter glared at Alex Caruso during Spurs-Thunder Game 7

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper showed his veteran instincts on Saturday to calm his teammate down during a heated moment in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Spurs guard Stephon Castle stripped Alex Caruso of the ball to create a fastbreak opportunity for himself late in the first half at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. Castle, who had a step on Caruso in the footrace to the rim, looked like he was ready to rise up for a two-handed dunk.

Caruso had other ideas. He grabbed Castle from behind and kept him from rising, causing Castle to crash into the hardwood. A furious Castle tried to swipe at Caruso from the floor. But before things could escalate, Harper wrapped his teammate up like a parent swaddling a toddler.

The moment looked like it was plucked straight out of a buddy comedy, especially with the visual of Harper’s smile juxtaposed with Castle’s rage. The Spurs couldn’t afford to lose Castle to a silly altercation, and Harper knew that. The UConn product led the Spurs with 12 points in the first half.

The play was reviewed for a potential hostile act, but was not upgraded to a flagrant foul. Castle split a pair of free throws to extend the Spurs’ lead to 47-44 with about three minutes left before halftime.

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