Dylan Harper held down Stephon Castle to keep him from retaliating against Alex Caruso

San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper showed his veteran instincts on Saturday to calm his teammate down during a heated moment in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Spurs guard Stephon Castle stripped Alex Caruso of the ball to create a fastbreak opportunity for himself late in the first half at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. Castle, who had a step on Caruso in the footrace to the rim, looked like he was ready to rise up for a two-handed dunk.

Caruso had other ideas. He grabbed Castle from behind and kept him from rising, causing Castle to crash into the hardwood. A furious Castle tried to swipe at Caruso from the floor. But before things could escalate, Harper wrapped his teammate up like a parent swaddling a toddler.

Dylan Harper slides in and grabbed Castle to prevent him from goin at Caruso 💀



A REAL teammate. pic.twitter.com/8SEaIuImHm — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 31, 2026

The moment looked like it was plucked straight out of a buddy comedy, especially with the visual of Harper’s smile juxtaposed with Castle’s rage. The Spurs couldn’t afford to lose Castle to a silly altercation, and Harper knew that. The UConn product led the Spurs with 12 points in the first half.

The play was reviewed for a potential hostile act, but was not upgraded to a flagrant foul. Castle split a pair of free throws to extend the Spurs’ lead to 47-44 with about three minutes left before halftime.