ESPN boss addresses concerns about ‘Inside the NBA’

While ESPN has saved “Inside the NBA” from cancellation by putting the show on its air starting next season, there have been some concerns among those involved about the move. The network’s president, however, does not appear to be worried about any potential issues.

ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro made clear recently that he anticipates all four members of the “Inside” crew to remain with the show as it moves to the network, and he has not heard of any worries behind-the-scenes.

“I have not heard any false notes. My understanding is we’re keeping the band together,” Pitaro told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports last week.

Pitaro is no doubt aware that some of the crew have concerns about the move from TNT to ESPN. Charles Barkley, in particular, has made it very clear that he has no interest in appearing on any of the network’s other programs. There are also some unanswered questions about what the show’s format will look like on a different network.

ESPN is clearly comfortable with the arrangement. All four of the show’s stars are under contract going forward, and will still technically be Turner employees as part of the deal. ESPN also appears to be resisting the urge to tinker with the show’s tested format, at least for now. As long as that continues, everything should work out fine for all involved.