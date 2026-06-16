Brendan Sorsby’s NFL draft stock has been revealed

A new report revealed where Brendan Sorsby is likely to be drafted after entering his name into the NFL Supplemental Draft.

Sorsby decided to forego his remaining college eligibility and enter the draft this week amid questions about whether he would even be allowed to play collegiately. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said most teams view Sorsby as a first-round talent, but will probably pick him early in the second round.

“He’s probably a late first-round talent. If he was in April’s draft outright, he probably would have been in that Jaxson Dart range the previous year, somewhere in the mid-to-late 20s,” Fowler said. “When I asked teams what they think his supplemental draft pick will be worth, the typical consensus is a second-round pick.”

"The typical consensus is a 2nd round pick," – @JFowlerESPN on what he's hearing about where Brendan Sorsby will go in the supplemental draft.



Fowler notes that most teams see Sorsby as a late 1st round talent. pic.twitter.com/QTBEjXPqP7 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 16, 2026

Any team that drafts Sorsby would have to give up their equivalent pick in next April’s NFL Draft. For a whole host of reasons, few teams are willing to risk a first-rounder on Sorsby, especially since teams cannot be certain where their pick might fall. Teams expected to be bad won’t want to risk giving up a high pick for Sorsby, while those expected to be good would rather hold their first for a position of greater need.

Sorsby also faces questions about his gambling. He recently completed in-patient treatment for gambling addiction, but it is an off-field issue teams will have to be wary of.

At least one team is not expected to heavily consider Sorsby. Plenty of others will take a long look at him, however.