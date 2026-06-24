Sparks announce unfortunate Kelsey Plum injury update

The Los Angeles Sparks are coming off a thrilling win. On Sunday, Nneka Ogwumike hit a buzzer-beater to give LA the 98-97 win over the New York Liberty at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif.

On Wednesday, however, the Sparks got a crushing injury update regarding star Kelsey Plum. She is now out for at least four weeks due to a leg injury.

Sparks guard Kelsey Plum is out with a lower left leg injury. The four-time WNBA All-Star will be re-evaluated in four weeks. — LA Sparks PR (@LASparksPR) June 24, 2026

Plum played 35 minutes in the win over the Liberty, scoring 12 points with 7 assists in a snother strong outing.

However, she is now out for at least a month, and it could be longer depending on how the recovery process goes.

The Las Vegas Aces traded Plum to the Sparks in January 2025 as part of a three-team deal with the Seattle Storm.

Since then, Plum has been a massive part of LA’s success. In her first season with the Sparks, Plum played and started in 43 regular-season games, averaging 19.5 points with 5.7 assists per game.

This season, Plum was averaging 23.9 points per game, which is on pace for a career-high, with 6.4 assists before suffering the injury.

LA is now 8-8 on the season, and they will try and survive without Plum for the foreseeable future, beginning on Thursday on the road against the Toronto Tempo.