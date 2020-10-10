Frank Vogel calls out refs after Lakers lose Game 5 to Heat

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel called out the refs after his team lost Game 5 of the NBA Finals 111-108 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Friday night against the Miami Heat.

Jimmy Butler was sent to the line for 12 free throws during the game and made all 12 as part of his 35-point triple-double. Vogel took issue with two fouls that were called on the Lakers in the final minute to send Butler to the line.

“I felt two bad calls at the end put (Jimmy) Butler to the line. That’s unfortunate in a game of this magnitude. Anthony Davis has a perfect verticality. That should be a ‘play on.’ And the time before that, Markieff Morris has his hand on the ball, and that should play on,” Vogel said. “They gave him four free throws and make it an uphill battle for us.”

Vogel was very clear he was “disappointed” with the officials.

“Very disappointed in that aspect of the game.”

Vogel can be disappointed all he wants, and that is likely due to his team losing and the calls not going his way. But Davis absolutely jumped into Butler and fouled him. I don’t even know how this is considered debatable.

The design on this play was good but the screen from Jae Crowder was key. Was the inbounder and screened for Jimmy Butler. Notice how he set it flat, Butler could go either way. Morris jumps out on the wrong side, Butler able to turn the corner and draw a foul. pic.twitter.com/yMnyFCUDmB — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) October 10, 2020

Maybe Vogel is just following this guy’s playbook by priming the refs for Game 6.

The Lakers still lead the series 3-2.