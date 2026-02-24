Giannis Antetokounmpo drops a ruthless Isaiah Stewart joke

Giannis Antetokounmpo is having some fun at the expense of a division rival.

The Milwaukee Bucks star Antetokounmpo met up during NBA All-Star Weekend with Phoenix Suns counterpart Devin Booker. In a post to Instagram on Monday, Booker shared the video of their encounter.

“You make everything look cool, man,” said Antetokounmpo to Booker. “But you wear a different jersey than me. If you could wear the same jersey as me, I’m like Isaiah Stewart. I’ll go out and fight for you.”

Here is the funny clip.

Giannis to Devin Booker:



“You make everything look cool, man, but you wear a different jersey than me, you could wear the same jersey as me, I’m like Isaiah Stewart, I’ll fight for you.”

pic.twitter.com/7GT3x7FWcw — TROLL WRLD (@TeamTrollWrld) February 24, 2026

Antetokounmpo was obviously referencing the Detroit Pistons big man Stewart. The 24-year-old Stewart has earned a reputation as the NBA’s most confrontational player and is always willing to throw hands for his teammates. In fact, Stewart is currently serving a seven-game suspension after running in from the bench during the Pistons’ recent in-game altercation against the Charlotte Hornets and punching an opponent from a headlock position.

That said, the former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo probably has his own teammates to worry about in Milwaukee right now. While Antetokounmpo remained with the Bucks through the trade deadline, speculation is mounting again about one particular big fish potentially pursuing him over the summer.