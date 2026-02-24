‘Jeopardy!’ contestants had zero clue who Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was

A “Jeopardy!” clue featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drew crickets from the contestants on Monday’s episode of the hit TV show.

A photo of the Oklahoma City Thunder guard was shown on the screen under the category “Jump Through These Hoops” for $200.

“SGA, this guy, won the 2024-25 NBA MVP award to go along with the scoring title and NBA championship.”

Bunch of blank stares on Jeopardy about this SGA question lmao

What was supposed to be the category’s easiest question completely flummoxed the three contestants, who all refused to throw up a guess. The clue even gave Gilgeous-Alexander’s initials, which would have been more than enough for any casual NBA fan to score $200.

It’s possible that all three simply do not pay attention to sports at all. It’s not the first time that a relatively simple sports question stumped folks on “Jeopardy!” and it won’t be the last.

But the moment may also be viewed as an example of a small-market star like Gilgeous-Alexander failing to transcend into pop culture like some of his peers have. Despite already having a resume worthy of a spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, Gilgeous-Alexander remains the subject of ridicule among fans.

The blank stares from Monday’s “Jeopardy!” contestants won’t help SGA’s cause.