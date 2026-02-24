Jalen Duren, Keldon Johnson have a heated incident during game

Jalen Duren was once again feeling confrontational during Monday’s game.

Duren and the Detroit Pistons faced off on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. During the second quarter, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was called for an offensive foul after shoving Spurs counterpart Stephon Castle to the ground while trying to get free.

In response, San Antonio forward Keldon Johnson gave Cunningham a light shove. That led to a strong reaction from the Pistons center Duren, who stuck his finger in Johnson’s face before the two players were separated.

Here is the video.

Here we go again lets get negative Pistons pic.twitter.com/6ZOCuJhL55 — Shabazz (@ShowCaseShabazz) February 24, 2026

Duren and Johnson were hit with double technical fouls over the incident. Meanwhile, the Spurs would go into halftime leading 57-55.

With Cunningham being hit with the offensive foul, and Duren and Johnson getting the double Ts before the refs kept it moving, that whole sequence was handled pretty well. But Duren is especially under the microscope these days, especially considering that he recently came back from a two-game suspension after helping spark a melee against Moussa Diabate and the Charlotte Hornets a couple of weeks ago.