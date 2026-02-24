Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant reveals huge sum he got paid to do commercial making fun of his legs

Kevin Durant with the Houston Rockets
Dec 27, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A reputation for having crusty skin hilariously scored Kevin Durant a massive bag courtesy of skincare brand CeraVe.

Millions of fans have seen Durant’s commercial with CeraVe, dubbing him the “New Face of Legs.” The ad showed Durant rubbing moisturizer on his legs, which were lengthened to comical degrees in the 30-second spot.

Fans have clowned Durant for years over his notoriously dry skin, in large part because of a viral photo of the ashy-looking skin on his ankle.

CeraVe pounced on the opportunity to become the brand that changed KD’s image, and the beauty brand apparently paid a pretty penny to do so. Durant recently admitted to a fan just how much he got paid for the endorsement deal.

“They gave me a couple million for an hour, two hours, to do that s–t,” Durant said. “What am I saying, no? Two hours of work.”

Durant has been known to be sensitive to any online criticism about him. But even he’s not turning down at least $2 million to pile on a longstanding meme about him.

The 16-time All-Star’s salary with the Houston Rockets this season stands at just shy of $55 million. That amounts to a little over half a million dollars per game across an 82-game regular season. CeraVe paid Durant around three games’ worth of salary without him breaking a sweat.

