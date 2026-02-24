Kevin Durant reveals huge sum he got paid to do commercial making fun of his legs

A reputation for having crusty skin hilariously scored Kevin Durant a massive bag courtesy of skincare brand CeraVe.

Millions of fans have seen Durant’s commercial with CeraVe, dubbing him the “New Face of Legs.” The ad showed Durant rubbing moisturizer on his legs, which were lengthened to comical degrees in the 30-second spot.

Fans have clowned Durant for years over his notoriously dry skin, in large part because of a viral photo of the ashy-looking skin on his ankle.

This Rockets fan’s sign: “KD show us your legs. You need lotion.”



No way 😭 #ad pic.twitter.com/tG9g29W8wz — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 6, 2026

CeraVe pounced on the opportunity to become the brand that changed KD’s image, and the beauty brand apparently paid a pretty penny to do so. Durant recently admitted to a fan just how much he got paid for the endorsement deal.

“They gave me a couple million for an hour, two hours, to do that s–t,” Durant said. “What am I saying, no? Two hours of work.”

Kevin Durant on his CeraVe ad:



“I got paid $2 million for 2 hours of work… what am I gonna say, no?” pic.twitter.com/tbnz2NFJ9Y — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) February 20, 2026

Durant has been known to be sensitive to any online criticism about him. But even he’s not turning down at least $2 million to pile on a longstanding meme about him.

The 16-time All-Star’s salary with the Houston Rockets this season stands at just shy of $55 million. That amounts to a little over half a million dollars per game across an 82-game regular season. CeraVe paid Durant around three games’ worth of salary without him breaking a sweat.