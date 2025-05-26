Giannis Antetokounmpo has lame response to video of kid crossing him up

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently did a good deed by letting a kid cross him up during a pick-up basketball game, but hopefully the youngster does not have access to Antetokounmpo’s social media account.

A video that circulated on Monday showed Giannis playing defense against a kid at a basketball camp. The kid pulled a nice crossover move and got some separation between himself and Antetokounmpo before stepping back and draining a three.

The video was captioned “This kid had Giannis lost.”

While it was a nice move, it did not seem like the type that would have resulted in a two-time NBA MVP and former Defensive Player of the Year nearly falling over his own feet. And Giannis did not want people to think that, either.

Antetokounmpo shared the video on his own X account and made sure to clarify that he let the kid cross him up.

“I hope if you are blessed to be in the position that I am, you let a kid believe that he crossed you over,” the Milwaukee Bucks star wrote.

If you let a kid break your ankles and then tell everyone (including potentially the kid) that you let the kid break your ankles, doesn’t that defeat the purpose?

Giannis probably could have just left that one alone. The worst that would have happened is some people on the internet would have believed that a kid actually put him on roller skates.