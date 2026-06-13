Giannis Antetokounmpo unlikely to draw interest from 1 team

Rumors continue to circulate about a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, but one team does not appear to be in the running.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been named as a potential landing spot for Antetokounmpo, even as recently as Friday. However, Chris Hine of the Star Tribune reported Saturday that Minnesota is not a serious suitor for Antetokounmpo, and those reports may have been an effort on the part of the Milwaukee Bucks to drum up interest.

My quick $0.02 on yesterday … that Giannis update felt like Milwaukee trying to drum up more of a market at the 11th hour before having to make a call. (At least that’s how it was viewed after checking in w/ some folks). Get the sense any Wolves-Giannis deal still very unlikely. — Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) June 13, 2026

On paper, the Timberwolves have the pieces to be players in the Antetokounmpo bidding. The team is at an interesting inflection point with regard to their future. In addition, their star player supposedly wants to see some upgrades to the roster. Whether the Timberwolves could get Antetokounmpo without gutting their core is a fair question, though.

While it is likely that Antetokounmpo will be traded this summer, other teams appear to be leading the race for him. Minnesota will likely prioritize other moves.

Antetokounmpo is not the only star the Timberwolves have been linked to since their season ended.