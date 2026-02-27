Grizzlies signing 40-year-old veteran

The Memphis Grizzlies are adding an elder statesman to their roster filled with youngsters.

The Grizzlies are signing Taj Gibson to a contract, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. Gibson is in his 17th NBA season, with Memphis becoming the eighth team of his career.

The return: Taj Gibson has agreed on a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. At 40 years old, Gibson is back in the NBA for his 17th season – a big man regarded as a consummate leader and professional over his career. pic.twitter.com/Zo9mQ5KoL7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2026

The Grizzlies probably aren’t signing the 40-year-old Gibson for his on-court abilities at this point. With Memphis well outside the postseason picture, the team likely wants the big man to serve as a veteran presence for a team that’s one of the youngest in the NBA.

Last season, Gibson averaged 2.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks across 37 games (11 starts) for the upstart Charlotte Hornets.

The Gibson move came in conjunction with the Grizzlies’ buyout of Kyle Anderson, who plans to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anderson had been Memphis’ second-most-seasoned player behind 12-year veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

If Gibson does get action for the Grizzlies this season, he would become just the 35th player ever to take the court in the NBA after turning 40. LeBron James and Chris Paul are the only 40-year-olds to play so far this season, with Jeff Green, Al Horford, and Kyle Lowry all a year away from joining the club.