Anthony Edwards’ latest fine sparked a perfect response from Adidas

The partnership between Adidas and Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards seems to be going well.

On Thursday, the NBA fined Edwards $25,000 for throwing a game ball into the stands with “force” at halftime of Tuesday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Shortly after the NBA announced the fine, Adidas responded in a perfect way. The Adidas basketball account posted a video of Edwards with his shoe, the Anthony Edwards 2, and a caption that read, “Good thing we saved for times like this…Believe That.”

Good thing we saved for times like this…Believe That. https://t.co/d0kL7pPdg3 pic.twitter.com/M1KDW8J2Ie — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) February 26, 2026

Edwards signed with Adidas as a rookie, and in the summer of 2024, he signed a multi-year extension with the company that was estimated at around $50 million.

The timing of the post was something, as it came on the heels of Edwards’ being fined. But, it seems it might’ve been planned for some time.

The video began with his “accountant” saying he set aside “430 racks” in case there were any mishaps or slip of the tongue.

Edwards said in the clip, “I don’t feel like I’m going to be slowing any time soon, so you might as well just double up,” while putting the AE2s on the table, which were released in October 2025.

Edwards was fined multiple times in the 2024-25 season, and he has been fined numerous times in his career for profanity-filled interviews, an interaction with a fan and even making an obscene gesture toward an official, so it is nothing new for the Timberwolves star.

But, this response from Adidas is an al-timer.