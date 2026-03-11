Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA guard in tears after coaching his alma mater to NCAA tournament

Hofstra coach Speedy Claxton crying after leading his team to the NCAA Tournament

Former NBA guard Speedy Claxton could not hide his emotions after etching his name in Hofstra history books as a coach.

Claxton, who played four years at Hofstra from 1996 to 2000, has served as the Pride’s head coach since 2021. On Tuesday, Claxton helped secure Hofstra a spot in the NCAA Tournament — the program’s first in 25 years.

Hofstra beat Monmouth 75-69 to win the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) tournament championship and an automatic bid to the big dance in March. Once the result was all but final, Claxton was seen sobbing into the shoulder of one of his assistant coaches.

The last time Hofstra played in March Madness was in 2001, a year after Claxton graduated and got drafted as a first-round pick in the NBA.

Hofstra finished third in the regular season with a 22-10 record and a 12-6 mark in conference play. But the two teams ahead of them in the standings, UNC Wilmington and Charleston, both got upset in the CAA quarterfinals.

Claxton could lead the Pride to even greater heights if the team is able to advance past the first round. Hofstra has never won an NCAA Tournament game in the program’s 62-year history.

