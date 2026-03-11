Former NBA guard in tears after coaching his alma mater to NCAA tournament

Former NBA guard Speedy Claxton could not hide his emotions after etching his name in Hofstra history books as a coach.

Claxton, who played four years at Hofstra from 1996 to 2000, has served as the Pride’s head coach since 2021. On Tuesday, Claxton helped secure Hofstra a spot in the NCAA Tournament — the program’s first in 25 years.

Hofstra beat Monmouth 75-69 to win the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) tournament championship and an automatic bid to the big dance in March. Once the result was all but final, Claxton was seen sobbing into the shoulder of one of his assistant coaches.

Speedy Clayton sobbing with joy into the arms of his assistant over coaching his alma mater to its first NCAA Tournament in 24 years is why March is the greatest month and college basketball is so beautiful. pic.twitter.com/kdEw8OKz7H — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) March 11, 2026

The last time Hofstra played in March Madness was in 2001, a year after Claxton graduated and got drafted as a first-round pick in the NBA.

Hofstra finished third in the regular season with a 22-10 record and a 12-6 mark in conference play. But the two teams ahead of them in the standings, UNC Wilmington and Charleston, both got upset in the CAA quarterfinals.

Claxton could lead the Pride to even greater heights if the team is able to advance past the first round. Hofstra has never won an NCAA Tournament game in the program’s 62-year history.