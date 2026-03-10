Luka Doncic fined $50,000 by the NBA

Luka Doncic has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for an inappropriate gesture directed at referees during Sunday’s game.

Doncic was not happy when no offensive foul was called after he tried to draw a charge against New York’s Mohamed Diawara in a 110-97 victory. Before getting up off the court, Doncic made a money gesture toward the referees (video here).

The NBA subsequently announced Tuesday that Doncic was hit with a $50,000 fine for the “inappropriate and unprofessional gesture” toward a game official.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/BXWWe85La9 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 10, 2026

The league does not take kindly to players suggesting that officials are being paid to call a game a certain way. Rudy Gobert has made the same gesture towards officials and has received similar punishment for it.

Doncic has a reputation for being somewhat temperamental at times, especially when it comes to how he is treated by officials. The Lakers have tried to get him to tone it down, but have not been completely successful. The good news for them is they won’t lose Doncic for this, but their star player will be a bit lighter in the pocket because of it.