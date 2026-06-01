Cavaliers would be reluctant to trade 1 player for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been linked to a possible Giannis Antetokounmpo trade since they were swept in the Eastern Conference Finals, but that might not be a realistic proposal after all.

Multiple Cavaliers executives would be “vehemently against” a trade proposal that would send Evan Mobley to the Milwaukee Bucks for Antetokounmpo, according to Chris Fedor of cleveland.com. The Cavaliers are huge fans of Mobley and see him not just as a foundational piece, but as something of a safety net for the organization.

The Cavaliers also are not certain if Antetokounmpo would commit to them long-term, and would have at least some concerns about acquiring a 31-year-old with a history of knee issues.

Mobley was quickly named as a potential piece that would have to go to Milwaukee if the Cavs did try to trade for Antetokounmpo. The 24-year-old is coming off a season that saw him average 18.2 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, and he also won Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2024-25. He has not been quite as productive during any of his playoff runs, though he did put up 21 points and 12 rebounds when Cleveland eliminated the Detroit Pistons on the road in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

As for Antetokounmpo, there are other teams that the Bucks star might have more interest in, and those teams might also have more interest than the Cavs would in acquiring him. Cleveland probably isn’t a serious player for Antetokounmpo if they are really hesitating over including Mobley in such a trade.