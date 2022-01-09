Isiah Thomas takes shot at Michael Jordan on Twitter

Isiah Thomas sure knows how to hold a grudge.

The retired Detroit Pistons legend took to Twitter over the weekend to take a swipe at longtime rival Michael Jordan. Thomas commented on a post about how both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James were now in the NBA’s top ten of all-time in three of the five major statistical categories.

“The two GOATS @kaj33 @KingJames let it be known,” tweeted Thomas.

Of course, this is an obvious swipe at Jordan, who is widely considered to be the greatest NBA player of all-time. Abdul-Jabbar and James are very high up in the “GOAT” debate as well. But virtually nobody has Jordan behind both of those players on their all-time list.

In case there was still any doubt about Thomas’ feelings on Jordan, Thomas later retweeted a post about one of the times that his Pistons beat Jordan’s Chicago Bulls.

Today we remember another day Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls tried to storm the Palace gates and failed miserably: pic.twitter.com/AIAfkGC6ph — Keith Black Trudeau (@Charlottean28) January 9, 2022

Thomas and Jordan have a very long history, be it their fierce battles in the Eastern Conference playoffs, Detroit’s orchestrated walk-off against Chicago in 1991, or Jordan allegedly snubbing Thomas from the “Dream Team.” ESPN’s hit 2020 documentary “The Last Dance” touched on all of these incidents and more, which reignited the Thomas-Jordan feud in a way.

Jordan made clear in the documentary that he still does not like Thomas. The feeling is pretty obviously mutual on Thomas’ part as well.

Photo: February 15, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; NBA former player Isiah Thomas during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports