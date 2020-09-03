Joel Embiid has some fun trolling Twitter for Mountain Dew ad?

Joel Embiid caught some attention on Twitter Wednesday after sending some tweets, but he may have been trolling for attention as part of a Mountain Dew ad campaign.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man attracted attention by saying he was “still really unhappy.”

I’m still really unhappy — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 2, 2020

Given Embiid’s recent comments after Philly got swept in the NBA playoffs, it was easy to think he was talking about his status with the Sixers.

However, he quickly changed the subject and praised Mountain Dew.

That Mountain Dew commercial is great — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 2, 2020

Then he said “life’s great” and shared a Mountain Dew GIF.

And guess what type of commercial just so happened to play at the same time on ESPN during the Heat-Bucks playoff game? A commercial of Embiid with Mountain Dew promoting some new GIFs.

So, no, Embiid isn’t really unhappy with Philly. That seemed to just be an attention-grabbing mechanism for an ad, similar to how we saw one NFL star do it.