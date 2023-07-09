 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 8, 2023

Ex-NBA All-Star holding private workout for teams in comeback effort

July 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
John Wall looking on

Nov 8, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) walks on the court after the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

John Wall is not calling it a career just yet.

Wall is set to hold a private workout for interested teams on Sunday in Las Vegas, TNT and Bleacher Report’s Chris B. Haynes reported on Saturday.

Wall played in 34 games last season with the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 11.4 points and 5.2 assists per game while playing 22.1 minutes per contest. He was included in the Eric Gordon trade in February that sent Wall back to Houston, though Wall never suited up for the Rockets.

Wall missed time with an abdominal strain last season and has overall struggled with injuries in the latter half of his career.

A five-time All-Star during his prime with the Washington Wizards, Wall’s career was derailed by heel/foot surgeries and a ruptured Achilles tendon. The 32-year-old guard has not played in two of the last four seasons, once because of injury and the other because of an agreement with the Rockets.

Article Tags

John Wall
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus