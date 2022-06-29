NBA player goes viral for surprising appearance in street video

An NBA player went viral after he made a surprising appearance in a street video.

Sidetalk NYC posted a video on their Twitter profile Tuesday from a water balloon fight they hosted at Central Park in New York City. The video they shared was a 1-minute clip. At the 25-second mark, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner Jordan Clarkson made an appearance.

OH MY GOD 😂😂😂😂 JORDAN CLARKSON IS ON SIDETALK pic.twitter.com/SQmK4UBmUw — Asher Servano (@nzx3lite) June 28, 2022

Here’s the video clip:

Yes, that is really Clarkson, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds. Clarkson was traded to Utah in late 2019 and has spent the last few seasons with the Jazz. He averaged 16 points per game last season.

If you’re interested, below is the full video, but beware of the cursing.