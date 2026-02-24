Another NBA All-Star throws shade at Memphis after Anthony Edwards’ ‘dirty’ comments

Another NBA All-Star has opened up about his poor experience with the City of Memphis after Anthony Edwards said his piece last week.

Edwards turned heads on Monday when he publicly called Memphis’ hotel rooms “dirty” and claimed he once found fecal matter stained on his bed sheets.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star wasn’t the only one who had a subpar time when visiting Tennessee. Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green co-signed Edwards’ take on Monday during an episode of his eponymous podcast.

The former Defensive Player of the Year claimed Memphis has “the worst group of hotels in the league, for sure” and went on to describe one memorably bad stay the Warriors had, which pushed the team to switch hotels.

“Ant-Man is pretty blunt about it, but yes,” Green said.

“We had an issue there where we used to stay at one hotel in Memphis, and this dates back. We stopped staying there because their sprinklers just went off for no reason in the room, drenched all of Andrew Bogut’s stuff … and they didn’t want to do anything about it. So, it’s been an issue.”

Green admitted that the hotel situation in Memphis has “gotten a little better” since then, but added that Memphis is “still not like other cities.” Green already had a checkered history with Grizzlies fans before his latest snipe at Memphis. These latest comments won’t change that.