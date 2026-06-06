Josh Hart hit with flagrant foul for dirty move in Game 2

Josh Hart was assessed a flagrant foul for his attempt to trip an opponent in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The New York Knicks forward was bringing the ball up with about five minutes left in the first half at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio Spurs wing Devin Vassell was all over him defensively as Hart neared midcourt.

Vassell was able to poke the ball loose before Hart could cross the halfcourt line, prompting the two to jockey for possession. As Vassell got a step on Hart, the Knicks veteran appeared to grab at the Spurs sharpshooter’s leg in an effort to trip him.

Josh Hart was assessed a flagrant 1 for this play with Devin Vassell. pic.twitter.com/iapVMD39I4 — ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2026

You can watch the full play develop in real time below.

Devin Vassell strips Josh Hart, who falls on the ground and then extends his hand, and grabs Vassell's ankle, and trips them.



A flagrant penalty-1 upon review for a hostile act



With replays. pic.twitter.com/oQa04n9MPL — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) June 6, 2026

The ESPN broadcasters initially thought the referees were reviewing the play for a potential eight-second violation. They were just as surprised as the fans watching from home when veteran official Tony Brothers said on camera that they were reviewing the play for a potential hostile act, as the trip attempt wasn’t as noticeable during live action.

Hart was penalized with a flagrant foul penalty 1, which gave the Spurs possession and two free throws. Vassell made both foul shots to extend San Antonio’s lead to 46-42.