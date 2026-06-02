Jeremy Lin will have a special role during the NBA Finals

New York Knicks legend Jeremy Lin will fittingly have a role in the upcoming NBA Finals featuring his former team.

Lin is joining ESPN as a guest analyst for the duration of the Finals. Lin hopes to parlay the guest stint into a full-time broadcasting career.

“I definitely have serious interest in trying to do this more and to do this long-term,” Lin told Danielle Lerner of USA Today. “Honestly, I’m just really grateful to ESPN for these opportunities and I know that it’s truly special that they were willing to carve the space for me in the Finals. I know that doesn’t grow on trees and is something extremely special, so I’m just very grateful.”

Lin, of course, remains a Knicks icon for his brief but remarkable stint with the team in which he unexpectedly led a brief resurgence in their fortunes out of nowhere. He has never reached those heights again, but that short period of time was so remarkable that it even nudged some people, including a current player, into becoming Knicks fans.

Lin will appear on both “NBA Today” and “SportsCenter” throughout the Finals, with his debut set for June 3. Appearances on other ESPN shows are also a possibility.