Kevin Durant leaves game with thigh injury

Kevin Durant returned to the Brooklyn Nets’ starting lineup a little over a week ago after missing two months with a hamstring injury, and he is now dealing with a different ailment.

Durant left Sunday’s game against the Miami Heat in the first quarterback with a leg injury. He was favoring his left leg as he walked off the floor, and the Nets quickly announced that he would miss the rest of the game with a thigh contusion.

Kevin Durant favoring his left leg. Hope he’s okay pic.twitter.com/2a8opjlpIw — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) April 18, 2021

A thigh contusion obviously sounds a lot less serious than a knee injury or anything to do with Durant’s surgically repaired Achilles, so that is positive news.

The Nets have played it safe with Durant since they signed him. He missed all of the 2019-20 season as he recovered from his ruptured Achilles, and they waited until he was 100 percent healthy before he returned from his recent hamstring injury. It would not be a surprise if he missed some time with the thigh issue now.

Durant had eight points in less than 10 minutes prior to exiting on Sunday.