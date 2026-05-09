Knicks fan had the most disrespectful gesture during Game 3 vs. 76ers

One New York Knicks fan put a target on his back on Friday while attending Game 3 of his team’s second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Before tipoff, the Sixers held a moment of silence for Steve Nurse, the brother of head coach Nick Nurse. Steve died unexpectedly last Wednesday, and Nick had gone to his funeral on Tuesday, the day between Games 1 and 2 in New York.

A tribute to Nick was shown on the Jumbotron at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pa.

#Sixers with a tribute to Nick Nurse’s brother Steve before Game 3. pic.twitter.com/HbY455mKjk — Michael K-B (@therealmikekb) May 8, 2026

A Knicks fan drew the ire of every Sixers fan in the building when he interrupted the silence with a three-word chant.

“Let’s go, Knicks!” the fan yelled.

The fan got booed into oblivion by the entire arena.

The Sixers just held a moment of silence for Steve Nurse. Nick‘s brother. 🙏



And a New York fan yelled out let’s go Knicks. Got booed pic.twitter.com/s9lyP8qeHI — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 8, 2026

Someone yelled out “LET’S GO KNICKS” during a moment of silence for Nick Nurse’s brother. Boos ensued. Pretty brutal moment. — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) May 8, 2026

Knicks fans have a reputation for being one of the most passionate fan bases in the world. But they’re not exactly regarded as the classiest bunch, either.

A ton of those fans made the trip to Philly to invade the 76ers’ home game.

Let’s Go Knicks chants raining down in Philly tonight. This is a Knicks home game. pic.twitter.com/tBefcj7tvm — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownLive) May 9, 2026

Sixers star Joel Embiid made a desperate plea before the series for Philadelphians to buy out every ticket to keep Knicks fans out for Games 3, 4, and potentially 6. The Sixers brass also made efforts to make it harder for non-Philly residents to purchase tickets.

But Knicks fans still found a way to let their voices be heard in Game 3.