Matthew Stafford reacts to Rams’ Ty Simpson pick

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford offered up his reaction to his team’s decision to use its first-round draft pick on what they hope will be his eventual replacement.

Stafford did not want to go into details about how he felt about the Rams’ decision to use the No. 13 pick on Ty Simpson , but he did say he understood it. He also appreciated that coach Sean McVay gave him a heads-up and offered a private explanation for the decision.

“I’m not going to get into what our conversation was I appreciate him talking with me about those things. We have constant dialogue and a great relationship, so I appreciate that,” Stafford said of McVay, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “I understand where the team’s coming from. Listen, I’m not 25 years old and I get that. We’re doing everything we can to be as good a football team as we can for now, for the future, for all of it.”

Stafford added that he is helping Simpson as much as he is helping the rest of the team, and has tried to answer Simpson’s questions “as honestly and as thoroughly as I possibly can.”

If Stafford is unhappy with the team’s decision to pick Simpson, he is not signifying it publicly. It sounds like Stafford and his family have been cordial behind the scenes as well.

It was McVay who seemed crankier about picking Simpson than Stafford has at any point. That will probably suit the Rams just fine if it means there is not any real unhappiness behind the scenes about what they have chosen to do.